A tense incident unfolded at the Supreme Court on Monday when a lawyer tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during a hearing. As security escorted the lawyer out, he shouted, “India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma.”
The incident comes just weeks after the Chief Justice faced widespread criticism for his controversial remark, “go and ask the deity itself,” while hearing a plea concerning the restoration of a damaged Vishnu idol in Madhya Pradesh.
The accused was promptly detained, while Chief Justice Gavai remained calm and carried on with the proceedings uninterrupted.
Following the incident, Chief Justice Gavai said, “Don’t get distracted by all this. These things do not affect me. Continue with the hearing.”
Supreme Court lawyer Rohit Pandey identified the accused as a Bar Association member since 2011. “The act seems to be in response to the Chief Justice’s remarks about the deity. I strongly condemn this incident and urge strict action against the accused,” he stated.
In September, while dismissing a plea seeking the restoration of the 7-foot Vishnu idol at Javari Temple in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Justice Gavai remarked to the petitioner, “This is purely a publicity-driven litigation. Go and ask the deity itself to take action. You claim to be a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, so go and pray now.”
However, following widespread criticism on social media and queries from lawyers seeking clarification, the Chief Justice stated that his remarks were “misrepresented” and emphasized that he “respects all religions.”
Who Threw a Shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai?
