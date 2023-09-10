G20 Leaders Pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Ahead of the concluding session of the G20 Summit, global leaders visited Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on a rain-drenched Sunday morning.
The leaders were received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the memorial with a Khadi angavastram or a stole.
The leaders paying respect to Gandhi included US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Italian PM Georgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula De Silva, World Bank Chief Ajay Banga, UN Secretary-General Guterres.
Taking to ‘X’ platform, PM Modi wrote, “At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi – the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence. As diverse nations converge, Gandhi Ji’s timeless ideals guide our collective vision for a harmonious inclusive and prosperous global future.”
It may be mentioned that today was the final day of the G20 Summit and the concluding session of the summit will on ‘One Future’.