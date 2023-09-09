G20 Summit: Historic India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor Announced

A historic agreement was signed between India, the United States, Saudi Arabia and the European Union for launching a mega India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
The announcement about the ambitious shipping and railway connectivity corridor was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit on Saturday.
Speaking at the occasion, PM Modi said, “I cordially welcome you all at this event. I am very happy to co-chair this event with my friend President Joe Biden. Today we all have seen the conclusion of a historic and important agreement. In the coming days, it will be an effective medium of economic integration between India, South Asia, and Europe.”
The Prime Minister said that through the connectivity corridor, a strong foundation for a developed India has been laid. He also stressed that connectivity between different countries not only increases business but also trust between them.
He said, “As a reliable partner, India has set up infrastructure projects in the field of railways, energy, and technology partnerships, among the nations of the Global South. We have laid special emphasis on a demand-driven and transparent approach.”
The infrastructure deal is expected to connect countries in the Middle East via a network of railways. The network will also connect to India through shipping lanes from ports in the region.
Meanwhile, taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Charting a journey of shared aspirations and dreams, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor promises to be a beacon of cooperation, innovation, and shared progress. As history unfolds, may this corridor be a testament to human endeavour and unity across continents.”