G20 Summit: 160 domestic flights cancelled at Delhi airport

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI) has announced the cancellation of at least 160 domestic flights between September 8 and 10 due to traffic restrictions in the capital for the upcoming G20 summit.
According to media reports, the airport operator said that the cancellations were requested by the airlines and there was no impact on international flights.
The airport has sufficient parking space and arrangements for the aircraft of foreign delegations attending the Summit, the operator added. However, travellers may face inconvenience in reaching to and from the airport as several roads in Delhi-NCR will be closed or diverted during the Summit days.
The airport officials advised travellers to check flight availability and status before planning any travel during the Summit days.
They also requested travellers to cooperate with the security personnel and follow the Covid-19 protocols at the airport. The G20 Summit is a high-level international forum that will see the participation of leaders from 20 major economies.