PM Modi Proposes Inclusion of African Union as Full Member in G20, Transforming it to G21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly proposed the inclusion of the African Union (AU) as a full member of the G20, effectively transforming it into the G21, ahead of the upcoming G20 summit in Delhi.
According to reports, Prime Minister Modi has written to G20 leaders urging the inclusion of the African Union at the summit, as per the AU's request. The G20 summit is scheduled to be held on September 9-10 in Delhi.
However, any expansion of the G20's membership requires consensus among all G20 leaders, who must reach an agreement on the matter, sources have stated. The proposal emerged after discussions at the 'Voice of the Global South' summit earlier this year, where a majority of the 54 African countries participated. Further deliberations took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which hosts the African Union's headquarters.
Currently, only one country from the entire African continent, South Africa, is represented in the G20. Many African leaders argue that given Europe's representation by five countries and the European Union, the African Union also deserves similar representation. Prime Minister Modi's proposal is expected to be a topic of discussion during his upcoming meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington DC.
Reports have described the move as a bold step by Prime Minister Modi to enhance Africa's global voice and contribute to shaping the future of the world. The Prime Minister has demonstrated strong support for the cause and has actively advocated for greater representation of African countries on international platforms. As part of India's G20 Presidency, Modi has emphasized the inclusion of African countries' priorities in the G20 agenda.
The G20 currently consists of 19 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. These members collectively represent a significant share of global GDP, trade, and population.
The proposal to include the African Union in the G20 showcases India's commitment to fostering a more just, inclusive, and representative global architecture. It reflects the Prime Minister's vision for increased representation of Global South countries, particularly those from Africa, on international platforms.
The matter will be a focal point of discussions during the G20 summit in Delhi, where leaders will deliberate on shaping the future of global governance and cooperation.