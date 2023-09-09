Can Triumph Over Trust Deficit Caused by War: PM Modi at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged world leaders to turn global trust deficit into confidence in each other and find new solutions to age-old challenges.
This comes as the Prime Minister was speaking at the G20 Leaders’ Summit over the Ukraine issue on Saturday, sources said.
PM Modi exuded confidence and said if the world could defeat Covid-19, it could also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war. He said that it was time for all world leaders to walk together for global good.
He said, “Following the Covid pandemic, the world faced a new challenge of trust deficit and unfortunately, the wars have further deepened this. But we must remember that if we can defeat a pandemic like Covid, we can also win over the challenge of this trust deficit. Today, as the president of the G20, India calls upon the entire world to turn this global trust deficit into trust and confidence.”
“This is a time when age-old challenges are calling for new solutions from us. And therefore, with a human-centric approach, we have to move forward to fulfil our responsibilities,” Modi added.
Prime Minister also stressed on concrete solutions on issues ranging from from food management to fuel and fertiliser management, from terrorism to cyber security, from health to energy and water security.
“India’s G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion and togetherness within and outside the country,” PM Modi said.
US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were among other dignitaries present at the summit.