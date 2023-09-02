G20 Summit: Manuscripts Of Rig Veda To Be Exhibited At 'Cultural Corridor'

India is set to host the G20 Summit, and alongside discussions on global economics and policy, the event will feature a unique 'Culture Corridor' that showcases a rich tapestry of cultural heritage from around the world including manuscripts of the Rig Veda.
This innovative 'phygital' project, named the 'Culture Corridor - G20 Digital Museum,' has been envisioned by the Ministry of Culture under India's presidency of the G20. It will be unveiled at the Bharat Mandapam on September 9, coinciding with the opening of the summit.
The 'Culture Corridor' represents a tangible embodiment of the G20 presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakum,' emphasizing the idea that the world is one family. The project will display cultural artifacts from all 20 G20 member countries and nine invited nations, serving as a G20 legacy project and a "museum in the making."
This ambitious exhibition will feature a diverse range of artifacts, presented in both physical and digital formats, allowing attendees, including world leaders, to immerse themselves in global heritage. It will be located on the same floor level where leaders' meetings will occur, making it a central part of the summit experience.
To realize this project, India requested submissions from each G20 member and invited country under four categories. These categories include one physical object of cultural significance, one "iconic cultural masterpiece" in digital format, high-resolution digital content portraying intangible heritage, and representations of the natural heritage unique to each country.
Physical artifacts, although loaned for a limited period, have been carefully curated and are currently housed in New Delhi. In the coming days, these treasures will be unveiled at the Bharat Mandapam, in preparation for the summit. While the post-summit plans for the exhibition are still under consideration, it is anticipated that it will be eventually opened to the public.
Among the notable artifacts set to be showcased is a manuscript of the Rig Veda from India, a document of immense historical and religious significance. The Rig Veda manuscript has been sourced from the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, and it will be presented in all its glory, with a particular focus on the shloka that advocates humanity coming together.
China, another prominent G20 member, has made noteworthy submissions in the first four categories. However, it is yet to contribute an artifact related to democratic practices, a fifth category introduced later in the project's development.
In the intangible heritage category, India's submissions include Yoga, Kumbh Mela, Vedic Chanting, the lost wax tradition of bronze casting, and the double ikkat weaving Patan Patola of Gujarat. These will be displayed through high-resolution images and videos, allowing visitors to appreciate the cultural richness and diversity of India.
Furthermore, India's natural heritage will also take the spotlight, featuring the Himalayas, the Ganga River, the Indian Ocean, the Living Root Bridge of Meghalaya, and the Royal Bengal Tiger. These natural wonders, essential to India's ecological and cultural identity, will be presented in digital form to showcase the nation's unique environmental heritage.
The G20, comprising major developed and developing economies worldwide, convenes under India's rotating presidency this year. Beyond the member states, nine guest countries are participating in the summit, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE.