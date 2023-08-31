"Shivling Fountains" In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Causes Political Tussle

Controversy erupted over fountains shaped like Shivling installed at Dhaula Kuan in the national capital as part of the ongoing beautification works ahead of the G20 with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing Delhi minister Atishi of disrespecting the ‘shivling’ by using it for decorative purpose.
BJP’s media panellist Charu Pragya wrote on X, “A Shivling is not for decoration. And Dhaula Kuan is not Gyanvapi. AAP Govt in Delhi has installed Shivling-shaped fountains at Dhaula Kuan.”
Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Y Sathish Reddy said that this was a mockery of Hinduism by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. “Using Shivling as fountains for the #G20Summit2023. Is the sacredness of the Shivling being trivialized for amusement? This is shameful & should be removed at the earliest!” wrote Reddy on X.
It may be noted that the main event of the G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10 which will host the heads of many countries including President of the United States, Joe Biden, and China President Xi Jinping.
The Shivling fountains are a part of the beautification on the stretch of the road the dignitaries are to take after landing at the airport. Both the AAP government in Delhi and the Centre have staked credit for the beautification works.
A PWD official was quoted as saying that the Shivling fountains are from Odisha. Meanwhile, the question that has puzzled everyone is that who is actually responsible for the beautification works.
Before the controversy over the shivling fountains erupted, the BJP had condemned the AAP ministers for taking credit of the G20 beautification in the Capital. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said organizations which are looking after the beautification work in Delhi are all under the central government – NDMC, ITPO, DDA, Indian Airforce, Delhi International Airport Limited, Delhi Police and the external affairs and home ministries.
On the other hand, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had claimed that the money was being provided by AAP government’s fund and taxpayers’ money.