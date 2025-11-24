G20 Summit: PM Modi Wraps Up Johannesburg Visit as Nations Reach Consensus Without US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Monday morning after concluding his two-day visit to Johannesburg for the G20 Summit.

During the November 22–23 meet, the Prime Minister took part in several key sessions, held bilateral talks with global leaders and joined the discussions that ultimately led to the adoption of the G20 declaration, despite the US choosing to sit out this year’s summit.

Leaders approved a 122-point declaration focusing on development priorities, climate action and reforming multilateral institutions to reflect a shifting global order. Officials described the outcome as a sign of renewed consensus among participating nations.

One of PM Modi’s notable bilateral engagements was with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Both countries sealed the India–Italy Joint Initiative to Counter Financing of Terrorism, reinforcing cooperation against global terror networks. According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the two leaders also reviewed collaboration in trade, investment, defence, technology, AI, space, research and culture. They expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–29, with Meloni reiterating Italy’s support for the AI Summit India will host in 2026.

PM Modi addressed the third session of the summit, which focused on building a fair and inclusive future. He highlighted the importance of critical minerals and responsible AI, stressing India’s commitment to technology that is human-centric and open source. He noted that India’s AI Mission aims to extend the benefits of emerging technology to every district and language in the country.

Calling for a global compact against the misuse of AI, especially deepfakes, cybercrime and terrorism, the Prime Minister urged nations to create safeguards that keep pace with rapid technological change. He added that India is preparing to host the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 under the theme ‘Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya’, emphasising inclusive growth.

PM Modi also stressed the need to move from short-term employment thinking to long-term capability building, expressing confidence that the G20 will work toward a unified framework for global talent mobility to support innovation and youth opportunities worldwide.

