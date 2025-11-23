PM Modi Launches Trilateral ACITI Initiative With Australia and Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a new trilateral technology and innovation partnership between India, Australia, and Canada, called the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership

He announced that following a meeting with his Australian and Canadian counterparts on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg.

In a social media post, Modi said the initiative will strengthen collaboration among democratic partners across three continents and oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, promote clean energy, and advance the mass adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to a joint statement by the three governments, ACITI will leverage each country’s natural strengths, focus on green energy innovation, resilient supply chains, including critical minerals, and enhance strategic collaboration toward net zero.

The partnership will also explore AI development to improve citizens’ lives, and officials from India, Australia, and Canada are scheduled to convene in the first quarter of 2026 to implement the initiative.

On the sidelines, Modi also met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calling the meeting “wonderful” and noting the renewed energy in India–UK ties, and held a “very productive” discussion with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Addressing the G20 Leaders’ Meeting, Modi called for a rethinking of global development parameters and proposed a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus, along with the creation of a global healthcare response team.

