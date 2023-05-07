Gang Held For Selling Fake Glasses For Rs 1 Cr That "Show People Naked"

As many as four men were arrested by police in Chennai for allegedly selling spectacles that they claimed were able to see through clothes, that is, the wearer of the glasses will be able to see other people naked. The gang was being led by a 39-year-old businessman from Bengaluru.
According to reports, they had put the so-called glasses up for sale for Rs 1 crore and were targeting rich businessmen by taking them to secret locations to try out the glasses.
A report published by TOI mentioned that the accused were identified as R Suriya, from Bengaluru along with his associates Ghubabib (37), Jithu Jayan (24), and S Irshad (21) from Kerala. Police had arrested the four people from a hotel in Kodambakkam.
They were arrested based on a complaint from a trader in Chennai, who was allegedly cheated of Rs 5 lakh by Suriya on a promise to sell him antiques, the TOI report said. When the man found out that Suriya was in the city, he went to see him to get his money back. However, the accused and his aides allegedly threatened him with a fake gun after which the trader lodged a formal complaint. All of the accused men were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.
According to the police, the accused showed their unwitting customers videos of how the spectacles worked and then took them to a secret location to trey them out. There the gang allegedly placed paid models to pose nude in a dark room where they held the trials, police added.
Police further said that the gang members claimed that they had managed to sell three pairs of the glasses and the leader, Suriya, was planning to sell a “rice pulling vessel” to businessmen that would bring them prosperity.
Officials said that the gang revealed that the vessel was made of copper and iridium and had special powers on being struck by lightning. They confessed to playing on superstitious beliefs held by businessmen, said police.