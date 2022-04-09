Gang Of Thieves Steal Bridge In Bizarre Robbery In Bihar

In a bizarre incident, a gang of thieves stole a 60-foot-long abandoned bridge in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Saturday.

The thieves posed as state irrigation department officials and brought in heavy machinery to demolish the bridge and ran off with the scrap metal, reported ANI.

A junior engineer of the irrigation department, Arshad Kamal Shamshi, said that villagers informed them that some people pretended to be irrigation department officials and uprooted the bridge using gas-cutters and heavy machines like JCB.

Shamshi said that a FIR had been filed regarding the incident.