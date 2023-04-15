India Deploys 6 New ITBP Battalions in Arunachal to Counter China’s Claim

In a bid to counter China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian government has sanctioned the deployment of six new battalions of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in the state.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the deployment of seven new ITBP battalions in February this year, out of which six will be stationed in Arunachal Pradesh. These battalions will consist of 9400 personnel in total.

The decision to deploy the new ITBP battalions comes amidst heightened tensions between India and China over the latter's recent move to rename 11 locations in Arunachal Pradesh. There have also been several incidents of clashes reported from the border areas in Arunachal Pradesh in recent times.

Last year in December, Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in Yangtze near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh after hundreds of Chinese soldiers reportedly transgressed into India's side of the boundary. Troopers from both sides exchanged blows, highlighting the fragile nature of the border between the two countries.

The deployment of the new ITBP battalions is aimed at strengthening India's defense posture in the region and countering any aggressive moves by China. The ITBP, which is responsible for guarding the 3,488 km long India-China border, will now have a larger presence in Arunachal Pradesh, which shares a border with Tibet. The move is also expected to boost the local economy by creating employment opportunities for the people of the state.