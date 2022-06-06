Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Questioned Over Salman Khan Threat Letter

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is being interrogated amid the the ongoing investigations of Sidhu Moose Wala's killing, was also questioned about the threat letter addressed to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

The letter had ‘L.B’ written at the end, indicating the gangster’s initials. The letter was sent on June 5.

According to a report, the letter said that both Salim Khan and Salman Khan would meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (Tera Moosawala bana denge).

Earlier today, the Maharashtra government had increased the security for actor Salman Khan after the threat letter.

On Sunday, Mumbai police also lodged an FIR against an unknown person for sending the threat letter to Salman Khan and his father.

Police said that Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 AM-8.00 AM addressed to him and Salman Khan.

It was found near the Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai on Sunday.