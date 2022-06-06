Bengal CM To Replace Governor as Chancellor Of State Varsities

The West Bengal government on Monday gave its approval to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and appoint Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all state-run universities under different departments like health, agriculture, animal Husbandry and minority affairs department.

The decision was taken following Cabinet meeting today.

However, this will still have to be further passed in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly where the TMC is in majority.

The move is considered as a result of a fallout between chief minister Mamata Banerjee and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Currently, the Governor is the Chancellor of all State Universities.

According to the governor's official website, Dhankar is the ex-officio chancellor of 17 universities in Bengal.

On May 26, the West Bengal Cabinet gave its nod to introduce a Bill to replace the governor with the chief minister as chancellor of all state-run universities.

Meanwhile, the BJP strongly criticized the move terming it as an "attack on federalism" and called it "another attempt to evade accountability and transparency".

Notably, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.