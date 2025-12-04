GAS CHAMBER DELHI And The Protests For Breathing

Delhi’s air quality continues to plummet, fluctuating between “Very Unhealthy” and “Hazardous” levels, forcing residents to take to the streets and demand urgent government intervention. Schools have issued health advisories, hospitals report a rise in respiratory issues, and citizens are struggling with the daily effects of toxic air. However, while pollution levels soar, the government continues to pursue costly cloud seeding experiments and has recently launched hot air balloon rides over the city, raising questions about priorities and public safety.

Congress MPs on Thursday submitted Adjournment Motion notices in the Lok Sabha, seeking a debate on the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India. The notices were filed by Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari, and Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth, who urged the central government to declare pollution a national health emergency.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to introduce the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. The Bill proposes levying a cess on specified goods and manufacturing processes to generate funds for national security and public health initiatives.

Public Protests at Jantar Mantar

On December 3, environmental activists, students, and citizens gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand immediate action on Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. Protesters called for the formation of a parliamentary committee with an independent monitoring team to address the crisis.

“This protest aims to draw attention to the severe air pollution issue and push for parliamentary action. Government efforts have largely failed. We have requested a joint committee with both ruling and opposition parties to take decisive measures,” said Bhavreen Kandhari, an environmental rights advocate and one of the organisers.

Participants also criticised a recent Supreme Court ruling that redefined “Aravali Hill” and “Aravali Range,” arguing it could facilitate further mining in the region. “Trees are being felled at an alarming rate in the capital. The government is failing to tackle air pollution and protect urban greenery,” said Haripal Saghwan, 60.

Activists also demanded decentralisation of industries to reduce localised pollution. “I live in Bawana, surrounded by industrial zones. Pollution here is consistently high. Industries should be spread across North India rather than concentrated in specific areas,” said Yogesh Kumar, a member of the labour rights group Inqalab Mazdoor Kendriya. Protesters highlighted additional pollution sources, including vehicular emissions, construction dust, and unregulated urban development. Some were seen wearing gas masks as a precaution.

Does spending crores on a drizzle make sense when success rates are historically low?

Environmentalists are questioning whether spending crores on cloud seeding is justified, after three attempts in Delhi failed to produce any significant rainfall despite the city’s worsening air pollution.

The Delhi government, in partnership with IIT Kanpur, conducted three cloud seeding trials this winter, one on October 23 and two trials on October 28, covering 300 sq km. According to IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agarwal, the October 28 trials alone cost around Rs 60 lakh, roughly Rs 20,000 per sq km.

For the entire winter, when Delhi’s air quality deteriorates sharply, the government has allocated Rs 3.21 crore for up to nine cloud seeding trials. Simple calculations show that each trial would cost approximately Rs 35.67 lakh. With three trials already completed, about Rs 1.07 crore has been spent without any tangible rainfall.

Agarwal admitted that the per-trial cost was “a little high” due to fixed expenses, including aircraft maintenance, pilot fees, and fuel for flights between Kanpur and Delhi, roughly 400 km apart. He added that costs could decrease if operations were based in Delhi and conducted over a longer period. Agarwal projected that running cloud seeding operations throughout the winter could cost Rs 25-30 crore.

While he described this expenditure as “not very substantial” relative to Delhi’s total pollution-control budget of Rs 300 crore, experts warn that cloud seeding is a stopgap solution with questionable effectiveness in improving air quality.

The initiative also incurs additional costs. Aircraft must be modified for cloud seeding, and consumables and equipment, including flare racks, cloud condensation nuclei, scanning mobility particle sizers, microwave radiometers, radiosonde balloons, and other sensors, cost around Rs 5.30 crore. Pilot fees, crew charges, and insurance are separate, making the operation highly expensive.

Critics argue that despite the high costs, Delhi has yet to see meaningful results, and the initiative’s limited scientific basis raises questions about whether cloud seeding is an effective tool to combat the capital’s toxic winter smog.

Low Success Rate, No Scientific Basis

Cloud seeding has historically shown minimal success in managing environmental challenges. Delhi’s attempts, focused on air pollution rather than drought relief, faced predictable hurdles due to dry winter conditions. Past experiments in India, including in Andhra Pradesh between 2004-2009, spent Rs 119 crore with unsatisfactory results.

Experts argue that cloud seeding alone cannot address Delhi’s chronic pollution. Comprehensive strategies targeting vehicular emissions, industrial clusters, dust control, and urban planning are essential. “Relying on artificial rain is a stopgap solution at best,” said a senior environmental analyst.

Notably, Delhi’s first cloud-seeding trial took place in 1957, with a second attempt in 1972, both focused on drought management. Tuesday marked the city’s first-ever experiment aimed at curbing air pollution.

Up, Up and… Cough! Delhi’s Hot Air Balloon Rides Begin Amid Smog

The national capital has a new attraction that promises to thrill both tourists and locals: hot air balloon rides over the city’s scenic Yamuna floodplains. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) recently inaugurated the service at Asita East Park, marking the first-ever hot air balloon experience in Delhi.

The tethered balloon ascents rise to heights of 100–150 feet, offering panoramic views of the rejuvenated floodplains, the sprawling city skyline, and Delhi’s green spaces. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who oversaw the trial runs, described the initiative as a “first-of-its-kind experience for Delhiites.”

Each flight lasts approximately 7–12 minutes, with basket capacities ranging from 3–5 riders for smaller balloons to 8–10 for larger ones, accompanied by the pilot. Tickets are priced at INR 3,000 plus GST per person, giving participants an aerial perspective of the Yamuna riverfront and several prominent landmarks across the central and eastern stretches of the city.

The DDA said balloon operations will initially run for four hours daily, with plans to extend the duration and increase the number of flights based on public demand. The initiative is part of the city’s broader efforts to enhance recreational offerings and showcase the revitalised Yamuna floodplains.

Floating Over Filth

The question that arises is this: while the government continues to spend crores on cloud seeding as Delhi’s air quality worsens day by day, can it really improve the city’s toxic air?

Data suggests that the principle behind cloud seeding, injecting particles like silver iodide or salts into moisture-laden clouds, can trigger rainfall, temporarily washing away suspended pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10, the main contributors to Delhi’s smog. This “rain-wash” may offer short-lived relief and a minor improvement in AQI. However, Delhi’s winter climate is dry and lacks sufficient moisture, making cloud seeding an unreliable solution.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has recently inaugurated the city’s first-ever hot air balloon rides at Asita East Park. The balloons rise to heights of 100–150 feet and flights last 7–10 minutes. Yet another question arises: with Delhi’s poor air quality, could direct exposure at such altitudes harm riders’ lungs or cause immediate health effects? As experts warn that symptoms like chest discomfort, eye irritation, and dizziness can appear within an hour of exposure, raising concerns about the safety of this aerial attraction over a polluted city.

