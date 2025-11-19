Gati Shakti University, DRDO Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Smart Defence Technologies

In a landmark move to bolster India’s national security capabilities, Gati Shakti University (GSV) and the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on November 17, 2025. The agreement, inked in the presence of DRDO Chairman and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, Dr. Samir V. Kamat, aims to drive joint research and development of cutting-edge defence technologies.

Dr. Kamat highlighted that the collaboration would play a pivotal role in developing and deploying indigenous defence solutions across multiple domains. “This partnership will significantly strengthen India’s defence preparedness through homegrown innovations,” he said.

Under the MoU, GSV and DRDO will undertake joint research in logistics management, operational and strategic planning, chip design, hardware security, and advanced encryption technologies, including homomorphic and blockchain-based encryption. The initiative also focuses on capacity building, with researchers and scientists trained in military operations, technology research, and defence management through seminars, workshops, skill-development programs, and collaborative research initiatives.

The MoU was formally signed by Prof. Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor of Gati Shakti University, and Dr. Lal Chand Mangal, Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Technology Management), DRDO.

GSV, established in 2022 under an Act of Parliament as India’s first university dedicated to transportation and operations education, has already partnered with the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy in operational and supply chain research. The DRDO partnership is expected to further strengthen the university’s role in advanced defence research and strategic capability building.

Operating under the Ministry of Railways, GSV specializes in railways, highways, ports, aviation, shipping, waterways, and supply chain networks. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw serves as the Chancellor of the university, underscoring the government’s focus on integrating education, research, and national security priorities.