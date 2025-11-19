Naxalism on Its Last Breath in Chhattisgarh, Says BJP Spokesperson Shivnarayan Pandey

Chhattisgarh is witnessing a decisive blow to Naxalism, with the elimination of top commander Hidma, his wife, and four other key Naxal operatives in Bastar. BJP State Spokesperson Shivnarayan Pandey described the operation as a landmark moment in the long-standing fight against left-wing extremism in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Pandey said the success signals that Naxalism is entering its “final breathing stage” and expressed confidence that the insurgency will be completely eradicated by March 31, 2026. “Peace and development are the fundamental rights of the Scheduled Tribes and tribal-majority areas,” he asserted, emphasizing that the BJP government is determined to ensure both.

Highlighting the role of the double-engine governance, with the BJP at both the Centre and the state, Pandey noted that anti-Naxal operations have been significantly strengthened, accelerating the campaign to restore normalcy in Bastar.

Pandey did not hold back criticism of the previous Congress government under Bhupesh Baghel, alleging that it had failed to take effective measures to curb Naxal activities. He claimed that during Congress rule, numerous BJP workers became victims of targeted killings by Naxal groups, underscoring the “inaction” that allowed insurgency to thrive.

He further stated that the groundwork laid by the BJP between 2003 and 2018 provided the foundation for the current successes, with the strengthened intelligence and security apparatus enabling the elimination of key Naxal leaders and disrupting their organizational networks.

The BJP spokesperson concluded by reiterating the party’s commitment to development, law, and order in Chhattisgarh, insisting that the eradication of Naxalism is central to ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in the state’s tribal regions.