Gaurav Gogoi Accuses BJP of Religious Interference in Waqf Bill Debate

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized the BJP-led government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, alleging that it undermines national integrity and interferes in religious matters.

Participating in the Lok Sabha debate on Wednesday, Gogoi asserted that Congress' nationalism aligns with constitutional principles. Questioning the bill's origin, he remarked, "Did the Minority Affairs Ministry make this bill, or did some other department make it? Where did this Bill come from?" He further accused the government of compelling minorities to prove their religious identity, adding, "Will they ask for a certificate from other religions whether you have completed five years or not? Why is this being asked in this bill? Why is the government interfering in this matter of religion?"

Gogoi alleged that the legislation attacks the fundamental structure of the Constitution and serves as an attempt to defame minority communities while dividing society. He refuted Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s claims about the UPA government, stating, "What the minister said about the UPA government was entirely misleading. We demand that this be authenticated."

Slamming the BJP, Gogoi accused the party of questioning a community that played a significant role in India's freedom struggle. He also pointed to recent restrictions on offering Namaz on roads in BJP-ruled states, adding, "A few weeks ago, their double-engine government didn't even allow people to offer Namaz on roads... You claim to sympathise with the minorities, but I want to ask how many MPs are from the minority communities?"

Refuting Rijiju's claims about prior discussions on the bill, Gogoi argued, "The minister had said while introducing the Bill earlier that there have been discussions on the same. However, this is misleading. In 2023, the minority affairs committee met four times... I urge the government to table the minutes of these meetings. They didn't even mention the Waqf (amendment) bill even once."

He further alleged that the government is eyeing the land belonging to a particular community and warned that other minorities could face similar threats in the future. Additionally, he dismissed claims that the 1995 Waqf Act excluded women, stating that the government is spreading misconceptions.