SIT Returns to Guwahati Amid Probe Into Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which had traveled to Delhi as part of its probe into allegations concerning MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth, has returned to Guwahati.

This was the SIT’s second visit to Delhi, following a 13-day investigation. The team had also traveled to Ahmedabad, where it questioned Mihir Bhatt, an environmental activist and a former colleague of Elizabeth, associated with the organization ‘Lead India.’ Reports suggest that Elizabeth Gogoi and Bhatt became acquainted in Islamabad.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the SIT has interrogated multiple officials from Lead India. Further developments in the case are awaited.