Gaurav Gogoi Chairs Historic AICC Screening Committee Meeting in Delhi

The meeting, held in Delhi, was graced by the presence of prominent political figures, including the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, the President of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Govind Singh Dotasara, and the influential member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Sachin Pilot. The meeting also saw the participation of senior AICC members, including CP Joshi, AICC Senior Observer Madhusudan Mistry and AICC General Secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.