Gaurav Gogoi Chairs Historic AICC Screening Committee Meeting in Delhi

Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi assumed the helm as the chair of the first All India Congress Committee (AICC) screening committee meeting for the crucial state of Rajasthan on Sunday.
The meeting, held in Delhi, was graced by the presence of prominent political figures, including the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, the President of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Govind Singh Dotasara, and the influential member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Sachin Pilot. The meeting also saw the participation of senior AICC members, including CP Joshi, AICC Senior Observer Madhusudan Mistry and AICC General Secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.
During the session, Gogoi led an engaging and constructive discussion that spanned various facets of the upcoming Rajasthan elections. Participants exchanged insights, shared perspectives, and articulated their belief in the Congress party's potential to secure victory in Rajasthan.
This AICC screening committee meeting marks a pivotal moment in the political landscape of Rajasthan, as the Congress party rallies its leadership and resources to chart a path toward success in the state.
Gaurav Gogoi said that all the esteemed leaders who graced this significant meeting are committed to tirelessly upholding democratic principles and serving the best interests of the people of Rajasthan.