UP: Seven Goods Train Coaches Derail on Ghaziabad-Moradabad Route

At least seven coaches of a goods train derailed in the Amroha yard of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Saturday, railway officials reported. The exact timing of the incident is still under investigation.
Officials have confirmed that the alternative route between Moradabad, Saharanpur, Meerut, and Ghaziabad remains open for train movement, minimizing disruptions to services. Further details are expected as the situation develops.
This incident follows a recent train derailment on July 18, when the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda station between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations. That accident resulted in the deaths of at least three people and injuries to around 30 others, with 4-5 coaches from the front of the Dibrugarh Express affected.
Opposition leaders have criticized the central government in light of these accidents, drawing attention to the tragic collision between a goods train and the Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjunga Express, which claimed 11 lives.