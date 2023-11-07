Gaurav Gogoi Included In List Of Star Congress Campaigners For Rajasthan

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has been drafted into the list of star campaigners for the party for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan.
Gaurav Gogoi, who represents the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, will be alongside the likes of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi in campaigning for the grand old party.
This was informed by Gauravv Somani, secretary of the Congress' Assam unit, who took to X to write, "Exciting news! MP @GauravGogoiAsm has been named as a star campaigner for the AICC in the upcoming Rajasthan elections. Let's all join hands to get @INCIndia. Congress back to power again! #RajasthanElections #GauravGogoi #AICC."
It may be noted that the Congress' national general secretary KC Venugopal issued a list of the names for the holding campaigns in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan is currently ruled by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government which has come into criticism over various issues from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Rajasthan will go to polls later this month as Chhattisgarh and Mizoram voted today for the assembly elections.