Gaurav Gogoi Included In List Of Star Congress Campaigners For Rajasthan

This was informed by Gauravv Somani, secretary of the Congress' Assam unit, who took to X to write, "Exciting news! MP @GauravGogoiAsm has been named as a star campaigner for the AICC in the upcoming Rajasthan elections. Let's all join hands to get @INCIndia. Congress back to power again! #RajasthanElections #GauravGogoi #AICC."