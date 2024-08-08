Gaurav Gogoi Meets Railway Board Chairperson, Raises Demands To Improve Connectivity

The Congress MP also demanded the setting up of a level crossing near Longpotia Gaon in Charaideo, restoring all pre-covid stoppages of trains along with new stoppages recommended by Northeast Frontier Railway, extension of Guwahati-New Bongaigaon 55810 up to Fakirgram connecting Kokrajhar, the headquarters of BTR with Guwahati, resumption of New Tinsukia-Rangapara-Dhubri express converting to daily service in normal status, development of Dibrugarh Town station with new integrated station building under ABSS having at least three full-length platforms using railway land on both sides of the station, providing ramp facility at all FOBs where ramp has not been constructed, immediate release of land compensation for the Kulajan to Kareng Ghat area under Dhemaji acquired by the Indian Railways, and development of Dhamalgaon Jn with integrated terminal for passenger and goods and providing an electric locomotive overhaul/maintainence facility.