Gaurav Gogoi Meets Railway Board Chairperson, Raises Demands To Improve Connectivity

Assam MP and Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi discussed improving rail connectivity in the Northeast during a meeting with Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha on Thursday.
Gogoi raised several demands including expediting work on several railway projects in the region, resumption of various trains as per the pre-Covid schedule, changes in policy, and others to facilitate economic growth, development, and connectivity in the region.
He demanded the expedition of work on the 62-kilometre-long Sivasagar-Jorhat line, 99-kilometre Salona-Khumtai line, 641-metre new bypass rail line at Mariani, 25-kilometre Tezpur-Silghat line, 15-kilometre new line from Dangori to Saikhowaghat, and 68-kilometre new broad gauge line connecting Dibrugarh with Kanubari in Arunachal Pradesh.
Gogoi further asked for the resumption of 05819 Dekargaon-Dibrugarh intercity arriving at 3 pm at both ends arranging two rakes, 55904 Mariani-Jorhat-Golaghat-Dimapur passenger train, 12525/26 Dibrugarh-Kolkata as decided via Bogibeel bridge with a daily frequency, 15771 Alipurduar Jn-Kamakhya IC, 55818 Guwahati-Rangia-New Bongaigaon passenger, which he said was now needed up to Fakirgram, 75905 Dibrugarh Town-ledu Moming DEMU, 12086/12085 Shatabdi Express from Dibrugarh to Guwahati, 15942/15941 Express from Dibrugarh to Jhajha, 15717/15718 Express from Guwahati to Mariani, and 15771/15772 Express from Alipurduar to Kamakhya.
The Congress MP also demanded the setting up of a level crossing near Longpotia Gaon in Charaideo, restoring all pre-covid stoppages of trains along with new stoppages recommended by Northeast Frontier Railway, extension of Guwahati-New Bongaigaon 55810 up to Fakirgram connecting Kokrajhar, the headquarters of BTR with Guwahati, resumption of New Tinsukia-Rangapara-Dhubri express converting to daily service in normal status, development of Dibrugarh Town station with new integrated station building under ABSS having at least three full-length platforms using railway land on both sides of the station, providing ramp facility at all FOBs where ramp has not been constructed, immediate release of land compensation for the Kulajan to Kareng Ghat area under Dhemaji acquired by the Indian Railways, and development of Dhamalgaon Jn with integrated terminal for passenger and goods and providing an electric locomotive overhaul/maintainence facility.
Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the need for rationalization of train routes to and from India's Northeast region, pointing out that the excessively long journeys with numerous stops significantly increase travel time. He emphasized that to expedite travel and improve efficiency, routes should be rationalized, and priority should be given to Northeast-bound trains.
"I acknowledge the efforts of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), but the unique geographical, topographical, and developmental challenges of the Northeast necessitate a dedicated railway zone," Gogoi stated. He underscored that the Northeast is a vast and diverse region, comprising eight states, each with its specific railway requirements. The current NFR, he argued, is overburdened, leading to inefficiencies in operations, maintenance, and resource allocation.
Gogoi proposed that the areas under the Divisional Railway Manager Katihar be excluded from the NFR Zone, and that the NFR Zone should commence from NJP Station onwards to Guwahati. He further suggested that vacancies within the NFR Zone be filled by candidates from local areas, providing better job opportunities for the youth in these regions.
"The vast and distinct geographical, climatic, and socio-economic conditions of the Northeast require tailored solutions, and a dedicated railway zone is a necessary step in that direction," Gogoi concluded.
Meanwhile, the Railway Board Chairperson assured Gaurav Gogoi that the railways will seriously consider the demands raised by him.