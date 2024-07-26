Gaurav Gogoi Pushes for Immediate Census Timeline as India Faces Data Gaps

He added: "The absence of timely and accurate census data poses a significant challenge to the government's ability to make informed decisions. Without a clear understanding of population demographics, literacy rates, poverty levels, and other critical indicators, it becomes exceedingly difficult to address the pressing needs of the people. According to the Global Census Tracker of the United Nations Population Fund, 150 countries had scheduled to conduct their census enumerations in 2020 and 2021. Out of which, 94 countries, including China, Bangladesh, Nepal, etc., completed their census during the pandemic. Fifty-two countries had postponed the census to a new date. India is among the three countries that have postponed the census without a new date."