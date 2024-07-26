Gaurav Gogoi Pushes for Immediate Census Timeline as India Faces Data Gaps

Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Friday, submitted an adjournment motion notice urging immediate action on the delay in conducting the national census.
In his notice, Gogoi stated, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely, the census. The census is a fundamental exercise that provides critical data for policymaking, resource allocation, and understanding the socio-economic fabric of our nation."
Gogoi said that the last census was conducted in 2011, and despite repeated assurances from the government, there has been an inexplicable delay in initiating the next census.
He added: "The absence of timely and accurate census data poses a significant challenge to the government's ability to make informed decisions. Without a clear understanding of population demographics, literacy rates, poverty levels, and other critical indicators, it becomes exceedingly difficult to address the pressing needs of the people. According to the Global Census Tracker of the United Nations Population Fund, 150 countries had scheduled to conduct their census enumerations in 2020 and 2021. Out of which, 94 countries, including China, Bangladesh, Nepal, etc., completed their census during the pandemic. Fifty-two countries had postponed the census to a new date. India is among the three countries that have postponed the census without a new date."
He further criticized the government's reliance on outdated 2011 data.
"There are several examples of people being left out of public distribution efforts in the past decade because they were never accounted for. Everything from finance commission recommendations to the delimitation exercise will rely on the census data. However, this government has made no real efforts to kick-start the process because it is prioritizing political calculations over people. According to the Budget 2024-25, just Rs 1,309.46 crore has been allocated for census surveys and statistics, indicating that the process is unlikely to begin this year either."
Gogoi urged the government to prioritize the census and announce a clear timeline for its completion.
"The nation cannot afford to be deprived of this crucial data any longer. I demand a comprehensive explanation for the delay and assurances that the government will take immediate steps to rectify the situation."
In a separate development, Congress MP Manish Tewari also submitted an adjournment motion notice seeking a discussion on the border situation with China and the significant trade deficit. Tewari’s notice included the following points:
"Since 2019, there have been ongoing border clashes between India and China, with reports of Chinese troops blocking access to patrolling points in Eastern Ladakh. Recently, China rejected the inauguration of the Seva tunnel and claimed parts of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory."
Tewari also highlighted the trade deficit, saying, "Additionally, in 2023-24, India's trade deficit with China exceeded USD 85 billion, with exports at USD 16.65 billion and imports at USD 101.75 billion. I urge the government to inform the House about the border situation and the trade deficit. I request permission to raise this matter."
The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and is scheduled to end on August 12.