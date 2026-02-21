Gaurav Gogoi in Delhi Pushes for Opposition Unity Ahead of Assam Polls

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday called for stronger coordination among opposition alliance partners ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, following a high-level meeting in New Delhi with senior party leaders. The meeting, held at 10 Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi, comes amid internal turbulence in the state unit after former APCC chief Bhupen Borah resigned and announced his move to the BJP.

Advertisment

Speaking after what he described as a “confidential one-to-one” interaction, Gogoi said the party was moving forward positively with its alliances but stressed that all stakeholders must act responsibly to maximise electoral gains.

Delhi Meeting and Alliance Strategy

Gogoi confirmed that he met Priyanka Gandhi during the interaction and said discussions centred on strengthening coordination among opposition parties in Assam. “Two steps they have to take, and we will take two steps. Our priority has to be winning maximum seats,” he said, signalling a calibrated approach to alliance-building.

The meeting began around 3:30 pm and was also attended by senior Congress leaders, including Debabrata Saikia, Pradyut Bordoloi, Ripun Bora, and Rakibul Hussain. The discussions took place in the backdrop of Priyanka Gandhi’s recent visit to Assam and the political churn triggered by Borah’s departure.

The alliance issue for the Congress in Assam is also a fragile one, as the party has failed to reach an amicable agreement so far with its two main partners in Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal and Lurinjyoti Gogoi-led Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

Gogoi’s remarks indicate that the Congress leadership is attempting to stabilise the organisation and rebuild confidence within the opposition bloc ahead of the high-stakes 2026 polls.

Sharp Attack On Bhupen Borah

Taking a direct swipe at his predecessor, Gogoi questioned Borah’s electoral influence after he decided to join the BJP. “Can Bhupen Borah take away 50 per cent of the votes from Ranganadi? We will see how much respect he is getting in the BJP within a week,” he said.

Borah’s resignation and subsequent announcement to join the BJP have been widely viewed as a setback for the Assam Congress. In his exit remarks, Borah had hinted at internal differences and organisational cracks within the party, raising concerns about factionalism ahead of the elections.

Congress Reacts To Rift Claims

Earlier in the day, Debabrata Saikia rejected Borah’s allegations that he was not accorded due respect within the party. “Bhupen Borah received a lot of respect in Congress. There are lobbies in every party, not just Congress,” Saikia said.

He also dismissed speculation around internal factional lines, asserting that “there is nothing like APCC(R) in Assam,” amid talk of Rakibul Hussain's influence behind Borah’s exit.

On the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Gogoi conceded that the Congress does not currently have the required numbers. “If the opposition can unite, then we can think about it,” he said, underlining the arithmetic challenge.

Saikia added that all decisions regarding alliances and strategy would be taken in consultation with the Congress high command, as he sharpened his attack on the BJP.