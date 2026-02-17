"I Won’t Work in APCC (R)": Bhupen Borah’s Message to Congress Leadership

Amid mounting tensions within the Assam Congress unit, former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah on Tuesday signalled that he may reconsider his resignation, but only if two senior leaders assure him that the party is functioning in its true organisational spirit.

Borah also said that APCC has now become “APCC (R)”. However, Borah did not clarify what the “R” stands for, instead leaving it open to interpretation, saying, “You go and analyse.”

Speaking to the media, Borah made it clear that his decision hinges on the intervention of Jorhat MP Pradyut Bordoloi and Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia.

“I authorised Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia that if these two leaders are convinced that Bhupen Kumar Borah is wrong, and yes, in the future it will never happen, then I will withdraw my resignation,” Borah said.

Borah had submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. However, the development took a dramatic turn when the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Jitendra Singh later clarified that the resignation was not accepted and that Borah had retracted it within hours.

Despite the procedural back-and-forth, Borah maintained that he remains unconvinced about the current functioning of the Assam unit.

He revealed that senior leaders from the state had reached out to him following his announcement.

“This morning, Pradyut Bordoloi called me. I will wait the entire day, and if Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia can convince me that yes, this is the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, then I'm ready to withdraw my resignation...” he said.

Taking a dig at the present structure of the party unit, Borah added, "This is not APCC, this is now APCC (R). So I am not ready to work in APCC(R). At present, this is not APCC as per my knowledge and conscience. This is APCC like AGPP, NCP, TMC. This is APCC within the bracket R. You go and analyse.”

Meanwhile, Borah is expected to announce his final decision by tonight on whether he will continue in the Congress or join another party, most likely the BJP.

Borah had earlier said he would take a call after consulting party workers and supporters. However, the direction of his move has already become quite clear, with strong indications that he will most definitely join the BJP.

