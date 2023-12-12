Gaurav Gogoi Raises Pertinent Issues of Assam During Speech in Lok Sabha

Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha raised several pertinent issues of Assam and Northeast India during his discussion of the Supplementary Demand for Grants at the Lok Sabha.
The Congress MP participated as the first speaker from the Indian National Congress (INC) during the discussion of the Supplementary Demand for Grants-First Batch for 2023-2024 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The key issues he raised during the discussions are:
1. Teok-Sivasagar 4-Lane Highway: Gogoi brought attention to the persistent challenges faced by the Teok-Sivasagar section of the Numaligarh to Dibrugarh 4-lane highway. Frequent changes in contractors have impeded the development of this crucial infrastructure, negatively impacting the overall progress of the region.
2. NH-29 Compensation Irregularities: Numerous irregularities have come to light regarding the compensation and land acquisition process for the Parokhuwa to Lahorijan stretch of the 113-kilometer-long four-lane NH-29 In Karbi Anglong. On one hand, families are being unjustly deprived of compensation due to the illegal fabrication of land acquisition records. On the other hand, some families have been able to claim compensation with false documentation. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has exhibited a lackluster approach and insufficient collaboration with the public. He expressed the need for an appropriate enquiry on this matter.
3. Delay in Sainik School Establishment: Shri Gogoi highlighted the prolonged delay in establishing a Sainik School in Golaghat, despite receiving the "In-Principle Approval" from the Ministry of Defence in March 2016.
4. Geographical Indication (GI) Tag for Assam Tea: Shri Gogoi advocated for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Assam tea. This tag would afford legal protection to the name 'Assam tea,' ensuring that only tea produced in the region can be sold under this distinguished label. He also stressed the need to monitor the import of Nepal Tea, which poses a threat to the brand of Assam tea.
5. Aasha Workers: Shri Gogoi addressed concerns related to ASHA Workers, emphasizing the need for attention to their welfare. He highlighted the necessity to increase salaries and facilities for ASHA workers.
Further, Gaurav Gogoi also expressed optimism that the Central Government will proactively address these relevant issues affecting Assam and the Northeast.