He warned that this situation has made many migrants vulnerable to exploitation and abuse abroad.

Gaurav Gogoi Slams Govt Over Rising Illegal Immigration and Job Crisis

Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has raised concerns over the growing trend of illegal immigration and the increasing number of Indians migrating abroad due to a lack of opportunities within the country.

Gogoi criticized the government for failing to address the root causes of the migration crisis, stating that inadequate job creation, weak social security measures, and ineffective policies have left citizens with no choice but to seek opportunities elsewhere. He warned that this situation has made many migrants vulnerable to exploitation and abuse abroad.

"I had raised this issue last year, and the situation has only worsened. People are being forced to take desperate and dangerous steps to secure a future for themselves and their families," Gogoi said, calling for urgent government intervention.

