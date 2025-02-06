Gaurav Gogoi Slams Govt Over Rising Illegal Immigration and Job Crisis

Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has raised concerns over the growing trend of illegal immigration and the increasing number of Indians migrating abroad due to a lack of opportunities within the country.

Advertisment

Gogoi criticized the government for failing to address the root causes of the migration crisis, stating that inadequate job creation, weak social security measures, and ineffective policies have left citizens with no choice but to seek opportunities elsewhere. He warned that this situation has made many migrants vulnerable to exploitation and abuse abroad.

"I had raised this issue last year, and the situation has only worsened. People are being forced to take desperate and dangerous steps to secure a future for themselves and their families," Gogoi said, calling for urgent government intervention.

Last year, I had raised the issue of illegal immigration and the increasing number of individuals migrating abroad in larger numbers than before. This situation is driven by the lack of sufficient opportunities and support within the country, forcing many individuals to take… pic.twitter.com/U07PlkRqHH — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) February 6, 2025

Also Read: Reclaiming the Narrative: PM Modi's Response to Opposition's Attacks on Govt Initiatives