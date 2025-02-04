Reclaiming the Narrative: PM Modi's Response to Opposition's Attacks on Govt Initiatives

In a robust reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a firm stance against the opposition, emphasizing the government's achievements over the past decade while criticizing previous administrations for their disconnect from ground realities.

During his address, Modi acknowledged the contributions of all Members of Parliament (MPs) who participated in the discussions, but he did not shy away from pointing out the shortcomings of the opposition. He remarked that while some leaders spoke of the 21st century, they failed to address the needs of the 20th century, expressing disappointment that the country is still grappling with issues that should have been resolved decades ago.

The Prime Minister highlighted the government's commitment to inclusive development, stating that his administration has worked tirelessly to uplift marginalized communities, including SC, ST, and OBC groups. He posed rhetorical questions about the representation of these communities in Parliament, suggesting that the opposition's promises have not translated into action.

Modi also criticized the opposition for their past governance, stating that under previous regimes, only a fraction of public funds reached the intended beneficiaries. He emphasized the government's model of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), which has saved approximately ₹3 lakh crore by eliminating ghost beneficiaries and ensuring that welfare schemes reach the actual intended recipients.

In a pointed remark, Modi stated, “When power becomes a legacy, it destroys people,” underscoring his administration's focus on service and nation-building rather than political dynasties. He accused the opposition of engaging in divisive politics and failing to understand the spirit of the Constitution, particularly in their treatment of issues affecting women and marginalized communities.

The Prime Minister also addressed the opposition's criticism of the government's initiatives, such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which he claimed have significantly improved the lives of millions. He noted that the opposition's skepticism of these programs was unfounded, as they have led to tangible benefits for the poor and needy.

Modi concluded his address by calling on all political parties to prioritize the nation above their interests and work collaboratively towards the dream of a developed India by 2047, the centenary of India's independence. He expressed gratitude to the President for her address and thanked the members of the House for their participation in the discussions, while firmly reiterating his government's commitment to progress and development.

