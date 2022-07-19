Girl Asks Maharashtra CM If He could take her to Guwahati Wins Hearts

A video of a girl interacted with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shared widely on social media, where the girl asked him for advice on how to become a chief minister and if Shinde could take her to Guwahati.

The girl in the video, Annada Damre, during her interaction in Shinde’s bungalow in Mumbai asked if she could become the chief minister by helping flood-affected people ‘like he did”. The girl asked the Maharashtra CM, “When there was a flood in Assam, you waded through waters to help people. Can I become the chief minister by helping the flood-affected people?”

Eknath Shinde, humouring her, said, "Yes, you can definitely become the chief minister. We will pass a resolution on this."

