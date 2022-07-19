Girl Asks Maharashtra CM If He could take her to Guwahati Wins Hearts

A video of a girl interacted with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shared widely on social media, where the girl asked him for advice on how to become a chief minister and if Shinde could take her to Guwahati.
The girl in the video, Annada Damre, during her interaction in Shinde’s bungalow in Mumbai asked if she could become the chief minister by helping flood-affected people ‘like he did”. The girl asked the Maharashtra CM, “When there was a flood in Assam, you waded through waters to help people. Can I become the chief minister by helping the flood-affected people?”
Eknath Shinde, humouring her, said, "Yes, you can definitely become the chief minister. We will pass a resolution on this."
Also Read: Assam: Man Burns Down House With Wife Inside
Annada then asked Mr Shinde to promise to take her to Guwahati during Diwali this year. "Sure, we will go. You want to visit Kamakhaya Temple in Guwahati?" Mr Shinde asked. Annada said yes.
Mr Shinde then turned to his aides in the room and remarked, "The girl is very smart."
Eknath Shinde led a rebellion last month with at least 39 Shiv Sena Members of Legislative Assembly which ultimately forced former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to step down.
The Eknath Shinde-led camp arrived at Guwahati on June 22.
Eight days later, Mr Shinde and his deputy, the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, took oath on June 30 as CM and Deputy CM.