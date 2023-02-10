PM Modi Inaugurates Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 .

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held from February 10-12.

It is the flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

"I welcome all investors to this Summit. Today, Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, peace, law and order, and stability," the prime minister said while inaugurating the summit.

"Along with infrastructure, UP has changed its 'Soch and Approach' for ease of doing business. It is driving the growth of New India. From electricity to connectivity, there has been improvement in every field. The state is witnessing holistic development," PM Modi said at the summit.

He further stated that UP is leading the charge in driving the country's growth. It is a matter of pride that UP is emerging a huge hub for investors, he added.

"Uttar Pradesh has also benefited greatly from the work that has been done to increase social, physical, and digital infrastructures,” said PM Modi at GIS 2023. “Health, education, green growth, and social infrastructure are great opportunities for investors in India,” he said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion.