Global Maritime India Summit 2023 Anchors Rs 10 Lakh Cr Investment in 3 Days

Speaking at the valedictory session of GMIS, 2023, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The Global Maritime India Summit, 2023 has made a wonderful beginning by securing an investment commitment of more than Rs 10 lakh crores towards achieving the vision of our visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji as envisioned in the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision, 2047. The vision document launched by Modi ji charts a roadmap for the development of India’s maritime sector with a time bound implementation plan on multiple areas. With the record number of MoUs signed among the stakeholders, the summit has unrolled the trajectory for India to become a global maritime hub. We would like to extend our gratitude to the 10 partner countries, more than 50 partner countries, all the stakeholders, delegates who established a connection during this summit to collaborate on identified areas for cooperation and create future proof solutions. With your active support towards the success of this summit, we believe that GMIS has achieved its objective that offered a platform to boost regional cooperation, collaboration among maritime nations, across dimensions.”