GMIS 2023 Sails India into Green Sustainability Transportation: Sarbananda Sonowal

The second day of the GMIS featured a series of insightful sessions, each addressing critical aspects of the maritime industry ranging from green shipping and ports to the latest trends in shipping and maritime logistics.

The first session chaired by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Government of India initiated the discussion around the role of the shipping sector in aligning with the goals set by the Ministry of Environment and Forests for a sustainable and environmentally responsible future. This was followed by sessions related to the latest trends in shipping & maritime logistics and dredging chaired by Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Government of India. Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, Nitin Gadkari deliberated virtually on developing inland waterways as an integrated element of multimodal economic corridors and Strategies and roadmap to promote coastal shipping as preferred mode of transport were discussed.