"...Go About With Your Boyfriend": TMC MP's Bizarre Warning To Doctors On Strike

Trinamool Congress MP Arup Chakraborty has targeted doctors taking part in protests following the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month. Chakraborty said that they will not be protected if public anger falls on them due to their strike.
Speaking at a rally in West Bengal’s Bankura on Sunday, the TMC MP said, “In the name of the movement, you may go home or go about with your boyfriend. If a patient dies because of your strike and public anger falls on you, we will not save you.”
Questioned by reporters about his statement, Chakraborty stuck to it saying, “Doctors are striking. In the name of a strike, if they go out and people don’t get treatment, naturally their anger will fall on them. We can’t save them.”
Notably, protesting doctors were attacked by large numbers of miscreants who barged into the RG Kar Medical College on August 14 assaulting some protestors and police personnel. They also vandalised the protest site and the ground floor of the emergency building.
Meanwhile, some TMC leaders have come in support of the protesting doctors calling for strong action against the perpetrators. However, others have been quick to come to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the government’s defence.
TMC leader Udayan Guha previously said, “Those raising fingers against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – we will break their fingers.”
“Some people think that just like in Bangladesh, in West Bengal also some people will sing and the Mamata Banerjee government will be toppled. That is not possible here. The Trinamool Congress will boycott the artists who are now singing, then what will they do?” questioned Kalyan Banerjee, a TMC MP.