Go First Flight Operations To Remain Cancelled Till June 16

Crisis-hit airline Go First announced on Tuesday that its scheduled flight operations will remain suspended till June 16. The company said that a full refund will be issued to passengers.
Earlier, Go First airlines had announced that flight operations were to remain suspended till June 12.
Taking to Twitter, Go First's official handle wrote, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till June 16, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."
"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," Go First said in a letter.
The airline further said, "A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly."
It may be noted that the airline had announced on June 8 that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 12. In May this year, the company had filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled.
The civil aviation regulatory body, DGCA had advised the airline to sublit a comprehensive restructuring or revival plan within 30 days.
Once submitted, the revival plan shall be reviewed by the regulator for further appropriate actions in the matter.