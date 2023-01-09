SC Asks MHA to File Affidavit Over Appointment of Nagaland DGP

The Supreme Court of India has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to file an affidavit within a week indicating whether an officer’s concurrence is necessary before empanelling him for appointment as the Director General of Police (DGP) of a state even if he is on the Center’s deputation.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has also asked the MHA to place the supporting rule relating to the concurrence.

The court passed the order on a petition filed against the extension granted to Nagaland’s incumbent DGP, T John Longkumer.

The court also sought UPSC’s response, mentioning steps it has taken to act in accordance with the MHA’s letter showing concurrence on the relaxing of eligibility criteria.

Last month, the top court criticised the UPSC on the issue related to the process of appointment of Nagaland DGP and refused to give 60 days time for convening the Empanelment Committee Meeting for preparation of a panel of officers for making appointments to the post. The apex court had also set December 19, 2022 as a deadline for taking the decision. It said that the formalities are to be undertaken by the UPSC, MHA, and the State.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has urged the court to grant at least 60 days time for convening the Empanelment Committee Meeting for the preparation of a panel of officers for appointment to the post of DGP, Nagaland, as the consultation with the MHA on the matter is still under process.