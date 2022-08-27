Goa Club Owner and Drug Peddler Held in Sonali Phogat's Murder Case

Goa Police arrested two more suspects in connection to the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat on Saturday.
According to reports, the arrestees were the owner of Curlies beach shack in Anjuna and a suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar.
So far, the total number of arrests counts to four in connection to the murder case.
Earlier on Thursday, police arrested two associates, identified as Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, of the BJP leader Sonali Phogat for their alleged involvement in her murder as post-mortem reports showed “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body.
Notably, Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka had named them in his complaint filed with the Anjuna Police on August 24. Sagwan and Wasi had accompanied Phogat when she arrived in Goa on August 22.
Sonali Phogat, who gained fame on TikTok and also appeared on the television show Bigg Boss died on August 23 in Goa.