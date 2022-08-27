Goa Club Owner and Drug Peddler Held in Sonali Phogat's Murder Case

Goa Police arrested two more suspects in connection to the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat on Saturday.

According to reports, the arrestees were the owner of Curlies beach shack in Anjuna and a suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar.

So far, the total number of arrests counts to four in connection to the murder case.

Earlier on Thursday, police arrested two associates, identified as Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, of the BJP leader Sonali Phogat for their alleged involvement in her murder as post-mortem reports showed “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body.