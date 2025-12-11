Goa Nightclub Blaze: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, where a massive fire killed 25 people on Saturday, have been detained in Phuket, Thailand, after fleeing India on an IndiGo flight from Delhi barely five hours after the blaze.

A Look-Out Circular and Interpol Blue Notice were issued against the brothers after their escape. Goa Police have confirmed that a team will travel to Thailand to take custody of the Luthras and bring them back to India for trial.

The timing of their flight raised suspicions. Sources revealed that the brothers booked their tickets to Thailand at 1:17 am on December 7, while firefighters and police were reportedly battling flames and conducting rescue operations at their Arpora club.

The Luthras had approached a Rohini court in Delhi, seeking pre-arrest bail, claiming they did not manage day-to-day operations at the nightclub and were victims of vindictive authorities. They maintained that their trip to Thailand was a planned business meeting, not an escape.

An FIR filed by the Goa Police highlighted major safety violations at the Birch by Romeo Lane.

The club reportedly lacked fire extinguishers, alarms, suppression gear, and a fire audit. Emergency exits were absent on both the deck and ground floors, trapping several patrons during the blaze.

Police alleged that the owners, manager, partners, event organisers, and senior staff conducted the fire act without proper care and despite knowing the risks, which led to the deadly accident.

Following the incident, a second club owned by the duo was demolished on Chief Minister Pramod Madhav’s orders for being illegally constructed and non-compliant with safety norms.

Efforts to apprehend the brothers have intensified, with Goa CM Pramod Madhav vowing swift action and warning other clubs to adhere strictly to fire safety regulations or face a crackdown.

On Tuesday, the club’s co-owner, Ajay Gupta, was detained in Delhi.

