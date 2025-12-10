Goa Nightclub Inferno: Owners Booked Thailand Trip During Rescue Ops, Investigation Widens

The investigation into the devastating nightclub inferno in Goa, which claimed at least 25 lives on the night of December 6, has uncovered explosive new evidence suggesting a calculated escape by the establishment’s owners, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. Officials have confirmed that the duo booked their flight tickets to Thailand while emergency teams were still battling the blaze and attempting to rescue trapped patrons at the Arpora-based nightclub “Birch by Romeo Lane.”

According to investigators, the Luthra brothers accessed the MakeMyTrip (MMT) platform at 1:17 AM on December 7—barely hours after the fire broke out. At that moment, Goa Police and Fire Services were conducting urgent rescue operations at the charred premises. Immigration data later revealed that the brothers boarded IndiGo flight 6E 1073 from Delhi to Phuket, departing at 5:30 AM the same morning.

Transit Bail Plea in Delhi Court

In Delhi, the Rohini Court on Wednesday heard the brothers’ transit anticipatory bail petition. The plea sought four weeks’ protection from arrest and interim relief to allow them to return from Thailand without being taken into custody immediately upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Goa Police produced Ajay Gupta—one of the four co-owners of Birch by Romeo Lane—before a Delhi magistrate. Gupta had earlier been untraceable, prompting the issuance of a Look Out Circular (LOC). He was detained in Delhi and is set to be transported to Goa after a medical examination for custodial interrogation. Another co-owner, British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, is also under an active LOC.

SIM Card Linked to Former Driver; Missing Luxury Cars Raise Questions

Fresh revelations have also emerged about the phone number used by the Luthra brothers. Investigators found that the SIM card was registered under the name of their former driver, Ram Hari Singh. When an NDTV team visited the address listed on the SIM documents, Singh was not there. Speaking later over the phone, Singh confirmed he had worked for Saurabh Luthra for two years before being laid off during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. He said he has had no contact with the family since and claimed no knowledge of any mobile connection issued in his name.

Police sources further disclosed discrepancies involving the family’s vehicles. While the Luthras reportedly owned three cars in 2020, they are believed to have acquired more than four luxury vehicles in recent years. All of those cars have now disappeared. Investigators suspect the vehicles may have been moved deliberately before the brothers fled to Thailand.

Family Mansion Found Deserted

The family’s opulent home in Goa—constructed just two years ago at a cost estimated in crores—was found abandoned following the tragedy. Only a dog was found inside the premises when police conducted a search.

An Interpol Blue Corner Notice remains active against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra as authorities continue efforts to bring them back to India for questioning.

The probe, which is widening by the day, now spans allegations of evidence tampering, identity misuse, and a possible pre-planned escape—further intensifying pressure on the absconding brothers as families of victims await justice.

Also Read: Goa Nightclub Fire: Birch by Romeo Lane Owners Seek Anticipatory Bail After 25 Die