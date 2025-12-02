UP Bus Fire: 3 Burnt Alive, Over 20 Injured After Collision with Truck

A bus travelling from Sonauli border to Delhi collided with a truck and struck an electricity pole early Tuesday, catching fire and killing three passengers while injuring more than 24 others.

The accident occurred around 2 am on the Balrampur-Gonda road.

Among the passengers were some Nepalese nationals. The identities of the three deceased are yet to be confirmed, authorities said.

District Magistrate Vipin Jain said six of the injured are in critical condition and have been rushed to a hospital in Lucknow.

Those with minor injuries are being sent either back to Nepal or to Delhi for treatment.

