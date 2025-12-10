Goa Nightclub Fire: Birch by Romeo Lane Owners Seek Anticipatory Bail After 25 Die

Goa police are investigating the horrific fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant in Arpora, North Goa, which claimed the lives of 25 people, most of them staff, in the early hours of Sunday.

Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, owners of the restaurant and several other clubs and eateries, have filed a petition for anticipatory bail in Delhi’s Rohini Court to avoid arrest. The hearing on the petition is scheduled for today.

According to authorities, the brothers fled to Phuket, Thailand, shortly after the fire on an Indigo flight. Addressing concerns over alleged police negligence, Goa DIG Varsha Sharma said, “We have coordinated with the CBI and Interpol. A Blue Corner Notice has also been issued.”

Meanwhile, Goa Police brought in Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of the nightclub, to the Sunlight Colony Crime Branch office on Wednesday. Gupta is expected to be produced in court later today as part of the ongoing probe.

In a related development, the district administration demolished part of the Romeo Lane restaurant in Vagator, which is also owned by Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra.