Goa Official Govt. Holidays List for 2024: Known for its vibrant beaches and Portuguese-influenced culture, Goa is a coastal paradise on the western shores of India. Join us as we explore Goa's official government holidays for 2024, unveiling the mix of religious and cultural celebrations that grace the state's calendar. From lively carnivals to serene religious observances, each holiday reflects the dynamic spirit that makes Goa a unique destination.