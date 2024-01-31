National

West Bengal Official Govt. Holidays List for 2024

West Bengal Official Govt. Holidays List for 2024
West Bengal Official Govt. Holidays List for 2024
Pratidin Bureau

West Bengal Official Govt. Holidays List for 2024: West Bengal is truly a cultural haven in eastern India. Join our journey through the festive calendar, where grand festivals, literary commemorations, and traditional events showcase the state's rich heritage. Each holiday in this series provides a glimpse into the vibrant spirit that defines West Bengal's cultural identity.

List-I (Public Holidays in 2024 under the N. I. Act)

List-II (Holidays under the order of State Government in 2024)

List-III (Sectional Holidays in 2024)

  • Hul Diwas, Sectional Holiday [for Adivasi (Santhal) only] on 30th June falls on Sunday which is a holiday under N.l. Act & therefore not shown separately in List III.

Important Note

  1. Sundays are holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act.

  2. In the year 2024, the following festivals/occasions fall on Sundays which are public

Holidays under N. I. Act and hence have not been included in lists:

General Instructions

  1. No substitute holiday for festivals falling on a weekly off or non-working day.

  2. Changes in the date of certain festivals will be communicated through media, and action should be taken accordingly.

  3. Heads of Department/Offices may act based on announcements for changes in festival dates at short notice.

West Bengal Official Govt. Holidays List for 2024
Tripura Official Govt. Holidays List for 2024
West Bengal Official Govt. Holidays List for 2024
Assam Government Holiday List 2024 – Download Official Holiday List PDF
West Bengal Official Govt. Holidays List for 2024
Deadline Alert: Update FASTag KYC Today to Avoid Double Toll Tomorrow
West Bengal
West Bengal Official Govt. Holidays List for 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
national>>national/west-bengal-official-govt-holidays-list-for-2024
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com