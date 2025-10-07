‘God Made Me Do It’: Lawyer Who Threw Shoe at CJI Says He Has No Regrets

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Monday, has stated that he does not regret his actions.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Kishore said he was deeply hurt by the Chief Justice’s comments while dismissing a petition seeking the restoration of the Lord Vishnu structure at the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

“I was hurt. A PIL was filed in the Chief Justice's court on September 16. Justice Gavai made fun of it by saying 'Go pray to the idol to restore its head'. Meanwhile, in cases involving other religions, like when Railways’ land in Haldwani was occupied by a particular community, the Supreme Court stayed the removal three years ago. In Nupur Sharma's case, the court said, 'You have ruined the atmosphere'. But when it comes to Sanatan dharma, like Jallikattu or Dahi Handi, Supreme Court decisions have been hurtful to me,” Kishore said.

He added, “Even if relief cannot be provided, at least do not ridicule the petition. It was unfair to dismiss it. I do not support violence, but people should consider why an ordinary citizen, unaffiliated with any group, reacted this way. I was not under any influence; it was my response to the situation. I am not afraid and I have no regrets… I did not act on my own, God guided me.”

Kishore also criticized the Supreme Court’s stance on the use of bulldozers by state governments. “The CJI holds a Constitutional position and is addressed as 'My Lord', so he should uphold the dignity of the post. I ask, was Yogi Ji’s bulldozer action in Bareilly against encroachers wrong?” he said.

He expressed broader concerns about preserving cultural identity, stating, “For a thousand years, we have tolerated the dominance of small communities. Now, when our identity is under threat, no Sanatani should remain silent. I am not inciting violence, but people should stand up for their interests.”

Regarding his suspension by the Bar Council, Kishore claimed, “Under Section 35 of the Advocates Act, a disciplinary committee should be formed, notice served, and I would have had the opportunity to respond. But the Bar Council bypassed this procedure. I now have to return clients’ fees.”

He further said, “I had decided on this course after September 16. I could not sleep. Some divine force prompted me, saying, 'The nation is burning, and you are asleep?' I am surprised the Chief Justice allowed me to leave. I was interrogated for 3-4 hours by police.”

Addressing criticism about targeting a Dalit judge, Kishore said, “He was originally a Sanatani but converted to Buddhism. How can he be considered a Dalit? This is political maneuvering.”

Kishore also declared he is ready to face imprisonment and will not apologise. “I will not apologise. God guided my actions. If I am sent to jail or executed, it is His will,” he said.

The incident drew widespread condemnation, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted, “Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such acts in society. It is utterly condemnable. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in such a situation. It reflects his commitment to justice and the spirit of our Constitution.”

Also Read: Attempting to Throw Shoe at CJI: Supreme Court Lawyer Suspended