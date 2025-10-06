Attempting to Throw Shoe at CJI: Supreme Court Lawyer Suspended

Following an attempted attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Monday morning, the Bar Council of India has suspended Advocate Rakesh Kishore’s license with immediate effect.

Rakesh, who attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI during court proceedings, has been barred from practising in any court, tribunal, or legal authority across the country pending further disciplinary action.

A show-cause notice will be issued, requiring the advocate to respond within 15 days of receiving the order, explaining why the suspension should not continue and why further action should not be taken.

The Bar Council of Delhi has been directed to enforce the order without delay, which includes updating the advocate’s status on official rolls and informing courts and tribunals within its jurisdiction about the suspension.

The courtroom incident occurred during a hearing when Kishore said, “India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma,” while allegedly trying to throw a shoe at the CJI. He was promptly detained.

Despite the disruption, CJI Sanjiv Khanna, presiding along with Justice Vinod Chandran, remained calm and continued the proceedings without interruption. Following the incident, the CJI met with court officials, including the Secretary-General and security personnel, to review the event and assess security protocols.

Supreme Court lawyer Rohit Pandey confirmed that Kishore has been a member of the Bar Association since 2011. He suggested that the attack might have been in response to the CJI’s earlier remarks and condemned the act, calling for strict disciplinary measures.

