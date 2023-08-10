GoI Approves Establishment of New Spaceport in Tamil Nadu for ISRO’s SSLV Launches

Jitendra Singh also informed that the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory – India (LIGO-India) project has been approved by the Government of India at an estimated cost of Rs. 2600 Crore, with Department of Atomic Energy as the Lead Agency. He said, after completion of the project, the LIGO-India will be operated as a national facility for detecting Gravitation Waves and Research in related areas of Astronomy.