India Hails ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Makes into Lunar Orbit

It may be mentioned that Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was successfully launched onboard LVM-3 on July 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR.

Earlier on August 3, the Department of Space stated that the spacecraft was currently undergoing a series of orbit maneuvers with the objective of reaching the moon’s orbit and has two phases namely Earth Bound Phase and Lunar Bound Phase.