India Hails ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Makes into Lunar Orbit

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. This was informed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a tweet on Saturday evening.
“A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The next operation - reduction of orbit – is scheduled for August 6, 2023, around 23:00 Hrs. IST,” it said in the tweet further.
It may be mentioned that Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was successfully launched onboard LVM-3 on July 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR.
Earlier on August 3, the Department of Space stated that the spacecraft was currently undergoing a series of orbit maneuvers with the objective of reaching the moon’s orbit and has two phases namely Earth Bound Phase and Lunar Bound Phase.
Chandrayaan-3 components include various electronic and mechanical subsystems intended to ensure safe and soft landing such as Navigation sensors, propulsion systems, guidance & control among others. Additionally, there are mechanisms for the release of Rover, two-way communication-related antennas and other onboard electronics.
Chandrayaan-3 Lift off mass is nearly 3896 kg and the mission life of Lander and Rover is approximately one Lunar Day which is equivalent to 14 earth days. The planned landing site for lander is ~ 690S, South Pole.
The objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are:
Safe and Soft Landing
Rover Roving on Moon Surface
In-situ Scientific Experiments.
The approved cost of Chandrayaan-3 is Rs. 250 Crores (Excluding Launch Vehicle Cost)