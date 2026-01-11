Golden Finish for Lovlina Borgohain at Elite National Boxing Championships

Assam daughter and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen underlined their dominance on the final day of the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships, as the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) emerged the overall champions at Gautam Buddha University on Saturday.

The championship finale turned into a showcase of India’s finest boxing talent, with established stars and rising names delivering confident performances in front of packed stands. Lovlina, one of the most recognisable faces of Indian boxing, lived up to expectations as she clinched the women’s 70–75kg gold medal, defeating Sanamacha Chanu Thokchom of Railways with authority.

Calm, composed and powerful, Lovlina controlled the bout from start to finish, reminding everyone why she remains a pillar of Indian women’s boxing.

Nikhat Zareen, the reigning two-time world champion, was equally impressive. Boxing in the women’s 48–51kg final, Nikhat outclassed Nitu of Haryana, securing the title with a unanimous 5:0 verdict. Her sharp movement, timing and ring awareness left little room for doubt as she once again stamped her supremacy at the national level.

This year’s championships were historic, marking the first time the men’s and women’s National Championships were held simultaneously at the same venue. Around 600 boxers competed across 10 weight categories each, making it one of the largest and most competitive editions in recent years.

The women’s section saw several new champions emerge. SSCB’s Preeti (51–54kg) and Pranjal Yadav (60–65kg) clinched their maiden senior national gold medals, highlighting the depth of talent coming through the ranks. Railways’ Priya (57–60kg) and Alfiyan Khan (80+kg) also claimed their first-ever senior national titles, rounding off a championship that blended experience with fresh promise.

