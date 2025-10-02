Lovlina Borgohain Turns 28: Assam CM Hails Nation’s Pride

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended warm birthday wishes to Indian boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain on her 28th birthday today.

Posting on X, the CM wrote, “Birthday wishes to Assam’s daughter and the nation’s pride, Lovlina Borgohain. She has made Assam and India proud through her exploits in the boxing ring. Prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for her long and healthy life.”

Prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for her long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/jcRZje02zU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 2, 2025

Lovlina Borgohain’s journey from a small village in Golaghat district to the international boxing podium is nothing short of inspiring. Born on October 2, 1997, in Baromukhia, Lovlina grew up in a modest family that supported her sporting ambitions from an early age. Along with her elder sisters, she initially trained in Muay Thai before discovering her true passion for boxing.

Her talent was spotted during a Sports Authority of India (SAI) boxing trial in 2012 by Padum Boro, who became her coach. By the age of 16, Lovlina won the junior national championship and soon started making her mark internationally, winning silver at the 2013 Nation’s Women’s Junior Cup in Serbia.

Transitioning to senior competitions, she won a bronze medal at the 2017 Asian Championships and continued to climb the ranks, representing India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Though she lost to eventual gold medallist Sandy Ryan in the quarter-finals, Lovlina said the experience taught her the importance of mental preparation, a lesson she used to secure a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships.

In 2019, she cemented her status as India’s top female boxer in her weight division by winning the national championship and repeating her bronze medal feat at the World Championships. Her Olympic dream took shape with a bronze at the Asia & Oceania Olympic qualifiers, paving the way for her historic Tokyo 2020 performance. Lovlina defeated Germany’s Nadine Apetz and former world champion Chen Nien-chin before securing a bronze at the Summer Games, becoming only the third Indian boxer, alongside MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh, to win an Olympic medal.

After moving to the 75kg weight category due to changes in the Paris 2024 Olympic program, Lovlina continued her stellar performance. She won gold at the 2022 Asian Championships, silver at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, and clinched the world championship in the women’s middleweight division in 2023, joining Mary Kom as the only Indian boxers to achieve both Olympic and world championship success.

Despite falling short at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain’s journey from a small village in Assam to the world stage remains an inspiring story of perseverance, talent, and determination, making her one of Assam’s as well as India’s most celebrated sports icons.

